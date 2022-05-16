BBMAs in style! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards looking fine and fresh, as always! Kylie looked fabulous in a form-fitting blue dress, while Travis wore a handsome green suit and Nike sneakers at the May 15 event, which was held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Nearly two weeks prior, the Kardashians star, 24, flew solo at the Met Gala by wearing a ruffled white wedding dress and matching baseball cap that came with a netted veil, which was also topped with several flowers. After turning heads at fashion’s biggest night, Kylie explained her choice of attire via Instagram by paying tribute to her late friend, fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021.

“Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020,” the Hulu personality wrote on May 3. “To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. I’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. We felt you tonight, Virgil, and love you forever.”

Though the “Sicko Mode” artist didn’t tag along with his lady, the two went on a tropical vacation together along with their daughter, Stormi Webster, for Mother’s Day weekend. The duo also share a son, whose new name has yet to be revealed after Kylie announced they were changing his original name, Wolf Webster.

The BBMAs was a noteworthy night for the rapper, as it was his first live performance since the Astroworld Festival concert tragedy that occurred in November 2021. He was also nominated for the Top Dance/Electronic song for his remix of his original track “Goosebumps.” Despite the controversy Travis has faced, BBMAs host Diddy (real name: Sean Combs) vouched for Travis’ participation in the show.

“This just in, for the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, I made a request, I made a demand,” Diddy, 52, said in an Instagram video posted on May 9. “I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’ and NBC said, ‘Yes.’ It’s going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing … now that’s love.”

He also mentioned there would be “no canceling on [his] watch.”

“Love is about forgiveness,” the rapper continued. “So, that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Kylie and Travis’ red carpet photos from the BBMAs!