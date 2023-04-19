Not a good look. Fans are not happy with Kylie Jenner after she claimed there are “misconceptions” in the public eye about the amount of work she’s had done to her face. Some social media users have hit back at the Kylie Cosmetics founder for “lying” about her plastic surgery procedures.

“I have no issue with people getting work done but I do when you lie about it and tell young impressionable people that it’s something they can achieve naturally or by buying their products specifically,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Those lips just grow themselves [apparently].”

The backlash came after Kylie, 25, sat down for an interview with HommeGirls, published on Tuesday, April 18.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room,” the makeup mogul said. “I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Upon reading her quotes, social media users hit back at her claims about getting work done.

“If not surgery then fillers. Her working around the word lmaoo,” one Twitter user shared. A second person agreed, writing, “As someone who’s gotten a lot of s–t done imma tell y’all right now anyone who says they haven’t gotten a lot of plastic surgery prolly isn’t lying. They’re just hiding the fact that they have thousands of injections/threads instead.”

A third posted, “Kylie Jenner told a lie on this day. I don’t get the point in lying about things people can see with their own eyes. No one cares girl.”

Some social media users explained that Kylie doesn’t know the “difference between plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements.” The same Twitter user added, “You’ve had a lot of cosmetic enhancements done.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the reality star has spoken candidly about her feelings on plastic surgery, revealing in 2015 that she’s “not against” it, while chatting with Cosmopolitan.

“You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different. Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour and everything,” she shared at the time. “I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now.”