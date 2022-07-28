Looking back! JoJo Siwa reflected on her past “rough” encounter with Candace Cameron Bure after calling the Full House star the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met in a now-viral TikTok.

“I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” the “Boomerang” songstress, 19, shared on Tuesday, July 26, according to a video obtained by Page Six.

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” JoJo continued. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

The former Nickelodeon star went viral on Sunday, July 24, after posting a TikTok in which she “exposed” various celebrities that she had met over the years. JoJo quickly showed the camera a photo of Candace, 46, in a scene from Fuller House for the prompt “Rudest Celebrity I Met.” While the Dancing With the Stars alum quickly flashed the photo, fans slowed down the video and were quick to speculate that it was Candace.

Days later, Candace took to Instagram and posted a video revealing that she and JoJo had a chat about their past encounter.

“Honesty, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from … I didn’t know what happened, I didn’t know,” the actress said in the Tuesday, July 26, Instagram video, noting that she and JoJo had a “great” phone conversation after they got in touch through mutual friends and their respective teams.

According to Candace, the “D.R.E.A.M.” musician said that the incident in question occurred at the Fuller House premiere. At the time, a young JoJo wanted a photo with Candace — who played D.J. Tanner on the Netflix show — and the actress responded, “Not right now,” which hurt JoJo’s feelings.

“You weren’t even mean, and I get it now, as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,” Candace said that JoJo told her. The Switched For Christmas actress responded, saying, “Just know as a mom, it breaks my heart to know I made you feel that way.”

Despite the back and forth, it seems all is well between these two stars!