Yikes! JoJo Siwa spilled the Hollywood tea and referred to Candace Cameron Bure as the “rudest” celebrity.

The Dance Moms alum, 19, uploaded a TikTok video on Sunday, July 24, in which she “exposed” different celebrities. In the clip, JoJo — wearing a light blue bikini and hanging out by the pool — quickly showed the camera a photo of different stars while responding to various prompts. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to slow down the video and reveal the stars who the “Boomerang” songstress had seemingly called out.

For “Rudest Celebrity I Met,” JoJo appeared to flash the screen a photo of Candace, 46. The image she appeared to use was a shot of the actress on Fuller House wearing a maroon sleeveless turtleneck. Some fans in the comments section were unsure who the Full House star was, while others were quick to wonder if that’s who the Nickelodeon alum really posted a picture of.

“I don’t think #1 is Candance [sic] Cameron. I really think it’s Ashley (Brynns Mom) from Dance Moms,” one person commented. Another replied, “If you slow down the video it’s candance [sic] forsure.”

JoJo, for her part, has yet to speak publicly about the video. Candace has yet to respond to the claim and reps for the actress did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Other stars who appeared to be in JoJo’s TikTok video included Zendaya as her “Celebrity Crush,” Miley Cyrus as the “Nicest Celebrity I’ve Met,” Elton John as the “Coolest Celebrity I’ve Met” and SpongeBob SquarePants as the “Celebrity Who Did Me Dirty.”

Before JoJo took on the trend, her real-life bestie Meghan Trainor showed off the responses to similar prompts on her own TikTok account with her and TikTok personality Chris Olsen‘s own version of the video. The “All About That Bass” songstress, 28, joked that the “Rudest Celeb I’ve Ever Met” is husband Daryl Sabara. However, the prompt that raised the most eyebrows was for “Celeb I Have the Most Tea On” and Meghan seemingly flashed a photo of Harry Styles. Naturally, fans freaked out!

“Sooo at least tell us a little bit of that tea about Harry,” one TikTok user commented. Another added, “DROP THE TEA ON HARRY RIGHT NOW.”

A third wrote. “TEA ON HARRY STYLES?!?! MA’AM IM GOING TO NEED TO SPEAK WITH YOU.”

Of course, the musician has not spilled any tea on the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, but fans are still holding out hope!