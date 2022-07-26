Speaking out! Candace Cameron Bure reacted to JoJo Siwa calling her the “rudest celebrity [she’s] met” while participating in a viral TikTok trend. Candace said in a Tuesday, July 26, Instagram video that the two have talked and cleared the air and all is well between her and JoJo.

“Honesty, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from … I didn’t know what happened, I didn’t know,” the actress began as to why JoJo called her rude. Candace said she DMed the singer and also got in touch through mutual friends.

The two had a “great” conversation where Candace revealed that the incident that hurt JoJo occurred at the Fuller House premiere when the “Boomerang” singer was 11 years old. She asked to have a picture taken with Candace, who told her, “Not right now.” The perceived blow-off hurt JoJo’s feelings, even though Candace said in her Instagram video the singer now knows how chaotic red carpets can be.

“Just know as a mom, it breaks my heart to know I made you feel that way,” the actress told JoJo while looking at the camera.

The Dance Moms alum, 19, previously posted a video to TikTok on July 24 naming the Full House star, 46, as the rudest celeb she has encountered in Hollywood.

Courtesy of JoJo Siwa/TikTok

In the post, JoJo appeared to display a photo of Candace on the screen. She used an image of the actress on the Full House spinoff, Fuller House, wearing a maroon sleeveless turtleneck.

Following JoJo’s TikTok post, some fans took to the comment section to debate who was actually in the image.

“I don’t think #1 is Candance [sic] Cameron. I really think it’s Ashley (Brynns Mom) from Dance Moms,” one person commented. Another replied, “If you slow down the video it’s candance [sic] forsure.”

Although the Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution host did not provide further details about why she chose the Fuller House star, and the two have not yet worked together on any projects, they have both competed on different seasons of Dancing With the Stars. In addition to being cast on separate seasons of the reality competition series, JoJo attended the Fuller House premiere in 2016.

Despite fan speculation that her TikTok was about Candace, JoJo has yet to publicly comment on the video.

She went on in her post to elect Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity and Elton John the coolest, with Zendaya being chosen as JoJo’s celebrity crush.

This isn’t the first time Candace has faced public scrutiny online. The Southern California native has earned herself a reputation for being sassy in her Instagram clapbacks.

“I think for someone like me it’s to be expected,” she exclusively told Life & Style in November 2021 of how she deals with negativity on social media, adding, “So, you really do just have to let a lot of it go and I just don’t focus on it. There’s always going to be someone, and you’re not going to please everyone.”

She added that it’s not always easy to deal with the hate, explaining, “So, some days, it’s harder than others. If it’s something that really pokes and gets under my skin, that happens to all of us once in a while. But for the most part, I just don’t even give them a second of my time.”