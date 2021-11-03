Clapback queen! Candace Cameron Bure is never afraid to shut down trolls on social media. The actress’ sassiest responses to shady comments prove she isn’t afraid to put haters in their place.

The Hallmark star reflected on how she’s been able to overcome negative comments and criticism from fans, and she pointed to having “a lot of patience.”

“Honestly, I feel like that’s just part of my God-given nature,” the Fuller House star explained during an episode of Jana Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast in August. “Maybe because I had children in my 20s. God gave me a lot of patience and it’s tested all the time, but I’ve had a lot of time to practice my patience. It’s not great every day.”

That being said, the Christmas Detour actress doesn’t mind owning up to her mistakes. For example, in July, Candace received backlash for posting a video about the “Holy Spirit” that followers deemed “too seductive.”

In the TikTok video, the Los Angeles native could be seen leaning toward the camera mouthing the words to Lana Del Rey’s “Jealous Girl” before showing off a copy of the Bible.

“When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit,” the Heart of Christmas star captioned the clip. People instantly flooded the comments saying things like she “missed the mark,” which resulted in Candace deleting the clip and posting an apology.

“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post,” the mom of three said at the time. “I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”



Candace reflected on the somewhat embarrassing snafu during her appearance on “Whine Down” and was relatively unbothered by the whole thing.

“I will say, I enjoy apologizing. I like receiving an apology if someone is wrong,” the If I Only Had Christmas actress explained. “So I’m quick to say, like, ‘Hey, if I got that wrong, so sorry.’ The apology was as easy as that. It was a TikTok gone wrong.”

Keep scrolling to see Candace’s best clapbacks!