Candace Cameron Bure has never been one to shy away from clapping back at online trolls. As a result, she’s got a reputation for being smart and sassy with her Instagram interactions, and she tells Life & Style exclusively how she just “lets go” of any “negativity” that comes her way.

“I think for someone like me it’s to be expected,” the former Fuller House star explained about social media negativity and trolls, adding, “So, you really do just have to let a lot of it go and I just don’t focus on it. There’s always going to be someone, and you’re not going to please everyone.”

Ignoring trolls and haters isn’t always easy though. “So, some days, it’s harder than others. If it’s something that really pokes and gets under my skin, that happens to all of us once in a while. But for the most part, I just don’t even give them a second of my time,” Candace explains.

Something that did get under the actress’ skin recently was when some Instagram followers took her to task for wearing a sexy red strapless dress to a friend’s wedding. “Supposed to avoid red at weddings. It’s a power color and steals the spotlight from the bride,” one user wrote in the comments of her post, and Candace responded, “Different style rules in Los Angeles.” When another fan told her that red was a wedding guest no-no, the blonde beauty stood her ground and replied, “Anything goes in L.A.”

Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Fortunately, trolls make up a very small portion of her followers. As for why Candace is so open and responsive with her fans, she says, “I honestly love it. I love people. I love connection. I love relationships. So, I love social media for that reason.”

“Even connecting through a TV screen or the computer screen, I love it. I love people and their stories. And the bad is when people aren’t nice. But so many people are so wonderful that it’s worth it,” Candace explains.

She also has the perfect solution for people who can’t play well online, adding, “And you just learn to use that block button if people aren’t nice, and you move on and you focus on the positive ones.” With 5 million Instagram followers, that’s plenty of folks who adore the self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas.”