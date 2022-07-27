Take a ~Bow~ For JoJo Siwa’s Transformation Over the Years: Photos of the ‘Dance Moms’ Alum

End of a bow-tastic era! JoJo Siwa has been like everybody’s little sister ever since she joined the cast of Dance Moms during its fifth season in 2015. Fans have seen her solo career skyrocket on top of being free in her sexuality after coming out as gay in 2021

The “Boomerang” singer was a little icon as she was two-stepping on the floors of Abby Lee Miller’s dance studio. After being told not to cry while getting yelled at by the infamous dance coach, the “J Team” star held back her tears to let out a noteworthy clap back.

“No crying children … none,” Abby said before JoJo quickly responded, “Well, if you yell at me, I’m going to cry.” While the witty, yet valid, response resulted in her getting kicked out of the studio for the day, the interaction will forever hold a humorous place in fans’ minds.

After her Dance Moms days, the YouTuber reached heightened success throughout the entertainment industry. She had little girls wearing her signature bows everywhere, became a Nickelodeon legend and internet sensation overnight.

The School of Rock actress made dance history when she competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2021, becoming the first contestant to have a same-sex partner with pro dancer Jenna Johnson. “I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me,” she told USA Today in August 2021.

“My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world,” the Nebraska native continued. “I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better.”

Unsurprisingly, the “D.R.E.A.M.” artist dominated the dance competition and placed second behind season 30 winners Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. “Nobody likes to lose. Nobody does. I would much rather get second than have gone home a week earlier,” she told Us Weekly during the finale.

“​​I am very grateful for the things that I’ve won throughout being here … It’s been such a good time. So of course, no one’s going to be like, ‘Yeah, I got second. Woo!’ But we got second. It’s awesome.”

Now, she’s upgraded from contestant to judge as she was named a season 17 judge on So You Think You Can Dance alongside Cat Deeley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. if there’s one thing we know about JoJo, it’s that she’s a prime example of a star.

Keep scrolling to see her transformation over the years!