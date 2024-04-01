JoJo Siwa Has Painted Face at iHeartRadio Awards 2024 [Photos]

JoJo Siwa looked completely unrecognizable on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 on Monday, April 1.
Rocker Edge
She wore a see-through bodysuit with black accents and rhinestones as she showed off her rocker side.
Taking Risks
The Dance Moms alum wore black face paint, which resembled the members of the band Kiss.
Cool Look
JoJo, 20, is gearing up for the release of her new song, “Karma.”
Breaking Out of the Box
This ensemble is definitely different than anything JoJo has worn before.
The Details
Here’s a closer look at her fierce makeup.