Who Is Jarrett 'JT' Thomas From 'Southern Charm' Season 9?

Southern Charm returned to fans’ TV screens for season 9 and the reigning castmembers Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green and Leva Bonaparte brought the drama at the start of the season. Viewers were also introduced to three new faces Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes and Rod Razavi – but Jarrett seemingly got himself trapped in a pre-existing love triangle between Taylor, Shep and Austen.

Who Is ‘Southern Charm’ Star Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas?

Jarrett, who goes by “JT,” prepared to become a reality TV rookie in more ways than one.

“Knowing the camera adds 10lbs, when the show offered me the role I decided to lose 10lbs of bad weight by walking 10 miles a day and eating healthy for as long as it took,” he wrote via Instagram on August 19 alongside his weight loss transformation photo. “It wasn’t an easy journey but I’m so glad I got it done bc I feel 10x happier and healthier and my diabetes is so much easier to manage now without all the excess. If I can do it, so can you, get those steps in.”

What Is ‘Southern Charm’ Star Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas’ Job?

JT was born and raised in Virginia and now lives in Charleston, South Carolina. When he isn’t filming with his costars, he seeks sweet properties as a real estate agent and founded The Inns in Charleston.

The Bravo rookie gave his online followers a glimpse into the journey of transitioning Airbnb rental property, including his first and most recent photo of the building.

Bravo

“From a boy who could barely dress himself to now, here’s a glimpse into the beginning of @theinns, properties 1 & 2 (now 8 total) at 69 and 71 Spring Street. These few photos hold the memories of where it all started, with big dreams in mind,” JT captioned his July Instagram post. It’s been an amazing journey, and after seven years of hard work and dedication, I couldn’t be prouder of where things stand today. The journey is far from over.”

JT went on to note that he’s “looking forward to sharing seven more historical renovations” with his online followers. So, fans can expect to see more projects from the reality star come to completion soon.

What Happened to Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas’ on ‘Southern Charm?’

Season 9 picked up after relationships crumbled and eyebrow-raising hookups took place between the cast. Former couples Austen and Olivia and Taylor and Shep called off their respective relationships in 2022. After season 8 wrapped, rumors swirled that Austen, who is Shep’s BFF, hooked up with Taylor once she was back on the market.

While Taylor denied the accusations in the season 9 premiere, Austen told his parents that “something happened” between them.

That being said, JT came into the group with his eyes set on Taylor, which Craig deemed as an “obsession.” More notably, Craig even claims that his liking for Taylor brought her fling with Austen to light.

“Because JT [is] telling Shep that he likes Taylor and Shep’s like, ‘Sure, sure, whatever. OK, JT, you can Taylor.’ And he’s like, ‘So that’s why I’m jealous of all the time she’s been spending with Austen,’” Craig told Us Weekly in September 2023. “And Shep’s like, ‘Well, what do you mean by that?’”