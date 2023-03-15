Weighing in! Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy may be castmates with ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green, but she “doesn’t know” if she’s “heard the truth” of their alleged hookup, she exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I’m waiting to see it all unfold the same as you guys obviously. We talk a lot about it during the new season, so we’re all still trying to figure out what’s the truth,” Madison, 32, says. “Austen and I are in a place where I don’t really want to get too involved with that, but at the same time, I’d still have an opinion. So, we’re all tiptoeing around right now.”

Rumors swirled that Austen, 35, and Taylor, 28, hooked up at the beginning of the show’s ninth season, which is set to return later this year. Fans were first introduced to Austen as Madison’s boyfriend during season 4, and the two shared an on and off relationship before calling it quits in December 2020. Madison moved on and married husband Brett Randle about two years later.

Madison, who re-partnered with Great Lengths to promote the brand’s Keratin Bond hair extensions, admits that she has talked to Taylor since the alleged news broke – but her costar didn’t “reach out regarding” the rumors.

The news comes as a shock to fans and the Southern Charm cast as both Austen and Taylor have dated each other’s close friends within the show.

The Kings Calling Brewing founder has been romantically linked to multiple castmates including Chelsea Meissner and, of course, Madison.

“The past two weeks is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to her,” Austen told Us Weekly after their breakup in December 2020, saying he was “heartbroken” over the split. “So, it’s like I cut off my addiction cold turkey … It just hasn’t been easy.”

Taylor, on the other hand, was introduced to Southern Charm fans during season 7 while dating Austen’s longtime friend and costar Shep Rose. The pair dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in November 2022.

Although Austen and Taylor have yet to publicly address the rumors, the North Carolina native claimed getting romantically involved with Taylor would break “bro code” and “cross a lot of lines” during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly.

“I love Taylor to pieces and I cherish her friendship and we’ve gotten very close,” he revealed to the publication. “I just think that that would be crossing a whole bunch of lines … And a bunch of friendships would really be affected by that.”