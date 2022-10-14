A new chapter! Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy can’t wait to “start a family” with fiancé Brett Randle, she exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I kind of want to be married for at least a year, maybe two, before I jump into that,” the Bravo star, 32, says about her and Brett’s baby plans during DIRECTV Wives Night Out on Thursday, October 13. “I know that obviously, kids take a lot of your time.”

Although the couple, who are getting married in November, don’t have a definite “timeline” to start having kids, she notes that they are “on the same page” about what their future family will look like. Madison is already a mom to her 9-year-old son, Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Josh Hughes.

Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram

“I’m not going to have eight kids that I know of but two possibly,” she teases, adding that she “definitely” would want to try for a girl. “I feel like I’m a total boy mom. So, I might say, if I get two boys, I might try for one more.”

With just a month to go until walking down the aisle with Brett, 35, Madison has some “wedding jitters” but is overall feeling “really good.”

“I don’t wanna say [I’m] ready to get it over with, but I mean, I’ve been planning this for a year now. I’m just ready to marry the man of my dreams,” she explains. “I love being married. I think that that’s honestly such a great unit that I can’t wait to experience that with him.”

Madison jokes that she hasn’t “been a bridezilla so far” with her wedding planning. That being said, she’s already anticipating small “hiccups” in the coming weeks, adding, “I’ll deal with it then.”

It’s been no secret that Madison was bit by the love bug when she got engaged to Brett in October 2021.

“Oh, my gosh. I am so excited, and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time, and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” the model said while announcing her engagement during an Amazon Live at the time.

Although the reality star is now ready to walk down the aisle, Madison previously noted that she was excited to “take [her] time” planning the perfect nuptials.

“Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress,” she told Us Weekly shortly after Brett popped the question. “I had never done any of that. This is really the first time that I’m going to be a bride.”