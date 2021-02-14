Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has an enviable body — but has she ever gotten plastic surgery? The Bravo star mentioned her “mommy makeover” on the season 7 reunion, but she really opened up about going under the knife for a boob job via Instagram in February 2021.

“Plastic surgery. Two words I hadn’t given much thought to. I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery,” the 30-year-old wrote on February 13, alongside a black-and-white topless photo. “However, after giving birth to a 10 [pound] baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin. I’ve always been fitness obsessed and aware of what I was eating but sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don’t quite bounce back to where they were originally.”

The reality star continued, “Recently I was introduced to Dr. Patrick O’Neill and he gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about. Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more. If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it!”

The Tennessee native also noted that fans should support their loved ones to help end the stigma if they’re considering cosmetic surgery. “If your sister, mother, daughter or friend is considering doing something to boost their confidence and self-worth, then support them!” Madison concluded. “Just like Dolly Parton said, ‘If I see something saggin’ , baggin’ or dragin’ , I’m gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked.'”

Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the hairstylist has opened up about her breast augmentation. In November 2020, Madison flaunted her new chest in a low-cut crop top on Instagram — and she even joked she was “blooming” in the steamy snap. The month prior, she posted a photo in the operating room with her surgeon and nurse.

“If life gives you lemons, Dr. O’Neill can turn them into melons,” the blonde beauty wrote at the time. “Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again.”

Madison gave birth to her first child, son Hudson, with ex-husband Josh Hughes in November 2012. The former couple split when their son was 3 years old.