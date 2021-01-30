Drama, drama, drama. Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has been accused of sleeping with a married former Major League Baseball player, and some fans think it could be former Yankees players Alex Rodriguez (a.k.a. A-Rod) or Derek Jeter.

It all started on part one of Southern Charm‘s season 7 reunion, which aired on Thursday, January 28. During the episode, her costar Craig Conover called her out over an alleged affair the 31-year-old had amid the coronavirus pandemic. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” he claimed. “That’s what you were doing during quarantine.”

The Bravo star also brought Madison’s ex, Austen Kroll, into the conversation. “You know why Austen was at my house?” Craig, 31, added. “[Because] you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to f—k an ex-MLB player.”

Austen, who was also part of the reunion episode, called Craig’s accusations “the goddamn truth,” however, Madison fiercely denied his statements. “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test,” the hairstylist responded on the episode. “I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.”

Both Craig and Austen, 33, then claimed Madison had previously showed them private messages from the athlete, whose name was censored during the reunion. “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing,” Madison elaborated. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

Her former flame added that she FaceTimes the A-list baseball star “all the time” despite her claim she only messaged him.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Eagle eyed fans noticed that A-Rod, 45, has liked a few of Madison’s Instagram photos in the recent past: one photo of Madison and two friends from New Year’s Day 2021 and another photo of the reality star on the beach in July 2020. However, since the alleged cheating scandal was brought up on the show, he has since unliked the photo from July.

They were also both in New York City on December 11, 2020, and both posted Instagram photos in the city that day. Madison shared a snapshot laying in her bed at the Regency Hotel, while A-Rod shared a video of himself wishing fans Happy Holidays as it snowed around him. Because of their social media activity, fans speculated that A-Rod was the mystery man but one identifying clue takes him out of the running: Alex is not yet married, although he is engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

Another former MLB star who some fans think is Madison’s alleged mystery beau is Derek, 46. However, the athlete doesn’t have an Instagram account, so fans would not be able to trace the pair’s moves on social media. Derek is married to model Hannah Jeter (née Davis), whom he started dating in 2012.

Madison’s sister, Kaci Davis, shot down the rumors about A-Rod on Craig’s Instagram teaser post for the episode on Friday, January 29. One user commented asking who the MLB player was, to which Kaci replied, “A-Rod’s not married!”