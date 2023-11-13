Connections are forming on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, but Megan Barton-Hanson’s journey was unexpectedly cut short. The Love Island U.K. bombshell seemingly had a handful of potential connections on the show, but fans were shocked to learn that she left the villa early.

Why Did Megan Barton-Hanson Leave ‘Love Island Games’?

Viewers noticed that Megan was M.I.A. during episode 9. Love Island narrator Iain Stirling announced her exit from the show, noting that she left due to medical reasons.

She has yet to publicly address her unexpected departure.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Has Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

The ITV2 reality star revealed in September 2023 that she suffers from pelvic inflammatory disease.

Pelvic inflammatory disease is an infection in the female reproductive organs and often occurs when sexually transmitted bacteria spread from your vagina to your uterus, fallopian tubes or ovaries, according to Mayo Clinic.

Megan detailed her diagnosis with her online followers and shared the “hell” she experienced with the disease.

Peacock

“I’d never heard of it but think I may have had my first experience. I’ve not had pain/fever quite like it the last 5 days have been hell,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “If you have good Essex/London-based gynecologist recommendations please let me know or any tips or remedies for the pain and to stop it from reoccurring.”

Who Was Megan Barton-Hanson Coupled Up With on ‘Love Island Games’?

Much like her time on Love Island U.K. season 4, Megan was a hot commodity in the Fiji villa.

The influencer joined the cast on day two and was coupled up with Love Island France’s Steph Blackos. Their short-lived pairing ended after Steph was sent home and Megan began forming a connection with Love Island USA beauty Kyra Green. The women ​ recoupled with each other on day ​five, before Megan’s ex-boyfriend and Love Island U.K. star, Eyal Booker, stirred things up within the group of singles.

Eyal pied Megan during the legendary game “Snog, Marry, Pie” – which led the former stripper to share how she really felt, telling the entrepreneur that he wished he kissed her instead.

As for her relationship with Kyra, the musician shared her frustration with Megan as their romance was progressing at a slower speed.

“It’s definitely upsetting … just obviously on different pages and I haven’t been really able to get on the same page because she’s been sick and out of here,” Kyra said before Megan’s exit was announced. After learning that Megan left, Kyra shared that she was “in shock.”