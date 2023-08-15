‘Love Island Games’: Cast, Release Date, Villa Details

Fans of the hot summer series, Love Island, are in for a treat as it was announced villa favorites from the U.K., U.S.A. and Australian versions are returning for its first-ever spinoff, Love Island Games.

In this fresh take of the global hit, islanders will be faced with both “team and couple’s challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals,” according to Dateline.

When Does ‘Love Island Games’ Premiere?

Peacock has yet to announce a release date for Love Island Games. The network teased that the new series would make its debut in fall 2023 during a Love Island U.S.A. commercial break.

“Your favorite islanders from around the world return for a brand new, high-stakes competition,” franchise announcer Ian Sterling revealed. “Love Island Games coming this fall only on Peacock.”

Which Islanders Are Speculated to Return?

While no islanders have been confirmed, fans would love to see Love Island U.K. season 5 star Maura Higgins back in the villa again, fresh off her Love Island U.S.A. guest appearance in August 2023.

Fans can count on not seeing season 8 winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, as she revealed she wouldn’t be interested in returning to the franchise for a spinoff.

“To me, Love Island is a one time thing and I’ve done that,” she told MailOnline on August 13, fresh off her June 2023 breakup from Davide Sanclimenti. “I’ve had my experience and I loved it and that’s it for me.”

Kady McDermott, who recently had her second run on season 10 of Love Island U.K., seemingly revealed the filming date for Love Island Games after confirming she declined to participate due to her recent appearance during the 2023 summer series.

“I got asked to do Love Island The Games in September,” she told the “Staying Relevant” podcast on August 6. “I’ve had enough, I’m retired for the year. I’ll leave that one.”

What Streaming Service Is ‘Love Island Games’ On?

Love Island Games will be available to stream on Peacock.