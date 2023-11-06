Who Is Love Island Games' Kyra Green? Meet the Season 1 Star

Fan favorites from all Love Island franchises have come together under one villa for Love Island Games season 1 and things are already heating up. Love Island USA season 1 star Kyra Green is set to be the show’s newest bombshell and is set to shake up some of the existing couples. Before her reality TV debut, Kyra revealed she is bisexual and signed up for the show through an ex-girlfriend.

“I feel like honestly people are a little bit more free in the U.K. version, and more open to certain things,” she told People in July 2019. “Like, I’m bisexual and I’ve had relationships with girls and guys. I just hope everyone can be themselves and America is supportive.”

What Happened to Kyra Green on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 1?

The influencer wasn’t one of the original singles to enter the villa in Fiji, but she did join the cast on day one as a bombshell. Kyra pursued Cashel Barnett and the pair coupled up before furthering their connection. While their bond seemed solid, the New York City native cut things off with Cashel while wanting to explore an attraction to Eric Hall. After recoupling with the bombshell, Cashel was sent home. That being said, he returned to the villa once Kyra expressed that she regretted her decision, and the pair left the show as a couple.

The musicians had an on-again, off-again relationship and officially called it quits in February 2020.

Who Does Kyra Green Couple Up With on ‘Love Island Games’?

The model has yet to renew her bombshell duties on screen, but fans got a sneak peek of her arrival in a teaser clip. This time, Krya not only has the women on their toes – but the men too. In the sneak peek, Kyra interrupts a conversation between Love Island Australia’s Callum Hole and Love Island U.K.’s Megan Barton Hanson.

Kyra’s bold move literally had Callum stumbling over his words before she expressed her interest in Megan, who also came out as bisexual during her respective season.

“I definitely wanted to talk to you because you’re very beautiful,” Kyra told Megan in the clip, noting, “I never know when girls are into girls [or when] there’s a mutual feeling.”

The Love Island U.K. alum didn’t initially express an interest back but asked Kyra if she had been in a long-term relationship with a woman before.

Kyra replied, “My first experience with a girl was actually with a couple, but then I was like, only invested in the girl. I’m very openly sexual.”

