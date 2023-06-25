While islanders arrive at the Love Island U.S.A. villa in hopes of finding real love, Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein seemingly found it on season 3 of the hot summer dating show. But did their love last? Find out if Shannon and Josh are still together.

What Happened on ‘Love Island U.S.A’ Season 3?

While Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy were crowned the Love Island U.S.A. season 3 winners, Josh and Shannon were a fan-favorite couple to win the $100,000, prize, especially after Josh adorably asked Shannon to be his girlfriend on their first official date.

However, Josh and Shannon abruptly exited the show during week four after Josh found out his sister Lindsey Goldstein had tragically died.

“She was an unbelievable person,” the baseball player explained to the other islanders before his August 2021 departure. “She was the reason I’m here, the reason I found Shannon and met all you guys. It’s unexpected, but she lived an unbelievable life. I just need to be home with my family right now to support them. I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you, consider you all my best friends. We’re going to see each other again. This isn’t it.”

Are Love Island U.S.A.’s Josh and Shannon Still Together?

Following their time on Love Island U.S.A., Shannon seemingly stayed by the Massachusetts native’s side through the grieving process. After celebrating the 2021 winter holidays together, in early 2022, the pair moved to Florida together.

Unfortunately, by June 2022, the pair had called it quits.

“We love this life we’ve built together, but sometimes timing is everything,” they wrote in a joint social media statement. “We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but unfortunately at this time we’ve made the decision to go our separate ways. There is no bad blood between us, the people closest to us know we rarely had arguments. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other succeed and be happy, always.”

However, just four months after calling it quits, the couple announced they were giving love another chance.

“When you tryna keep your relationship private but can’t keep hiding each other forever,” Shannon captioned a TikTok video cuddled up with her beau in October 2022.

Since then, the couple has continued to share their adventures on social media. While the Peacock alums haven’t shared a photo together since March 2023, Josh recently made his love known in a comment to his partner under a June 2023 post.

“Not a Skims ad,” Shannon captioned a photo of herself in a skin-tight black dress. Josh simply responded, “The camera man really knows what tf he’s doing.”