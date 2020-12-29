Oh, how the other half lives! With some of the wealthiest parents in Hollywood, it’s no surprise that the Kardashian-Jenner kids want for nothing. In fact, all of the A-list children, including Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Penelope Disick and more, have some seriously amazing bedrooms. The best part? Their moms and dads love to show off their impressive digs on social media — or even television.

Take Scott Disick, for example. In season 1 of Flip It Like Disick, the longtime E! personality completely transformed Penelope’s bedroom for a cool $20,000. “Obviously, the most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter Penelope,” Scott gushed during the September 2019 episode.

Ultimately, because Penelope “goes back and forth” between Scott and ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s house, the Talentless founder was determined to make the grade-schooler’s room the very best it could be! “I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom’s,” Scott admitted. “I want her room at her dad’s to be perfect.”

In the end, Penelope’s room turned out beautifully. “The look on P’s face when she saw that all-pink room was, honestly, priceless … and, like those are the things that I really, really do enjoy in life now,” Scott said.

Of course, Penelope isn’t the only Kar-Jenner kid with a sweet space to call her own. Enter: Stormi Webster. Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, who upgraded to a “big girl bed” in October 2020, has tons of amazing works of art and custom pieces in her bedroom.

“Got this cloud light for her room when I was pregnant. Ugh. Where does the time go?” Kylie captioned a sentimental photo of Stormi’s room, along with a crying emoji. The impressive fixture is meant to look exactly like a storm cloud … minus the rain … at least we think so, anyway!

Considering most of the Kar-Jenner children are under the age of 10, we look forward to watching their bedrooms transform as they get older and their interests change!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner kids’ bedrooms.