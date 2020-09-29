Sister, sister! Kylie Jenner showed off a glowing pink James Turrell sculpture in her house that is very similar to the $750,000 one that Kendall Jenner also has on display in her foyer.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, shared a photo of the pink-hued orb hanging in her hallway via Instagram on Monday, September 28.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kendall, 24, previously showed her own coveted Turrell sculpture during a tour of her California home for Architectural Digest in July. “I’ve always been a huge Turrell fan,” the model explained to the publication. “I was introduced to his work by [my brother-in-law] Kanye [West], who collaborates with him … I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I’m so hyped to have it here.” A representative for Pace Gallery confirmed Kenny’s purchase of the piece with the whopping price tag to ArtNet.

YouTube

The American artist is known mostly for large-scale installation pieces and creates movement in his work “by shifting computer-programmed LED lights,” according to AD.

The catwalk queen isn’t the only family member Kylie took note from when it comes to her decor. The Life of Kylie star also shared a wall in her home that contained what appeared to be a piece from Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami, who also happens to be a favorite of Kanye, 43. A print from the artist can range anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000.

The room appeared to belong to Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster. A sweet photo of her kissing dad Travis Scott on the cheek was perched on the dresser along with some toys and a few pairs of tiny sunglasses.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family is passionate about interior design, and they’re not afraid to throw a little money around to achieve the results they want. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously told Life & Style about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars.

The source noted Kylie’s style is set apart because she “has a bit more edge” when it comes to her home, but the entire reality brood cares deeply about their space. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the insider continued.

The famous family definitely has taste!