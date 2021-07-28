It’s no secret that pregnancy is physically, emotionally and mentally taxing. Oh, and then tack on giving birth. Oh, and then also tack on child-rearing. Needless to say, it’s not uncommon for parents to put sex on the back burner.

In fact, according to multiple outlets, it’s recommended to wait four to six weeks after delivery to have sex, regardless of the method. When couples are ready to jump back in the sack, the experience may not be the same as it once was. Thankfully, plenty of celebrity parents aren’t afraid to open up about the realities of postpartum sex.

From Lala Kent and Nikki Bella to Kourtney Kardashian and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, these A-listers are all about breaking the stigma. Take Snooki, for example. At just 33 years old, the Jersey Shore personality is a mother to three young children: Lorenzo, born in 2012, Giovanna, born in 2014, and Angelo, born in 2019.

Although it’s clear she and husband Jionni LaValle know how to make a baby, Snooki revealed that the couple did decide to hold off on having sex after welcoming Lorenzo and Giovanna. “I waited six weeks with my two older kids because I ripped. This third delivery I didn’t rip probably because I had two kids, so my vagina is huge, I guess,” the New Jersey native explained during a July 2019 interview with the “Women on Top” podcast.

“Actually, it doesn’t feel that bad down there. But I still want to wait just in case something happens, and I do rip during sex. But after you have a baby vaginally and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first,” Snooki added. “It feels like you are a virgin again. It just hurts. It’s uncomfortable. It starts to feel good after you get into the motions, but you need a lot of lube, let’s just put it that way.”

So, how do Snooki and Jionni get back in the mood? “I want my husband to take me out to dinner and I want to get horny drunk on wine, and then we put the kids to bed,” she detailed her perfect postpartum date night. “Then we will go in our spare room, keep drinking wine and that’s how I want it to happen.”

