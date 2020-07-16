Not having it! Jason Aldean clapped back at a troll who criticized his son, Memphis, for having long hair.

“Bro and sister,” the 43-year-old country singer captioned an Instagram photo of his 2-year-old son being carried by his eldest daughter, Keely.

One person commented, “Beautiful pic but thought he was a girl? Are you sure you’re from Georgia?”

Courtesy of Jason Aldean/Instagram

The “Got What I Got” artist gracefully answered, “Born and bred! Not sure what you meant by that comment but you might want to,” he said, adding a face with finger covering closed lips emoji.

The troll continued and explained their reasoning. “A boy looks like a boy,” they wrote. “Your kids are beautiful but being from Georgia, born and raised, boys don’t have long hair. I have a right to my opinion. Period. You all can insult, belittle all you want. You have your opinion, I have mine. Just ’cause you’re a country star doesn’t mean I won’t have one. I have nothing but respect for you. But no one’s perfect, but everyone has an opinion.”

Jason clapped back and replied, “You are very much entitled to your opinion. But when you are talking about my child, I will come out swinging. So let’s agree to disagree and say no more!”

Thankfully, there were plenty of positive comments as well. One fan chimed in and encouraged Jason to not let the haters get to him, to which the musician addressed. “Don’t get it twisted, man,” Jason replied. “Negative people do not bother me. I just like settling them straight. Life is good and I love every minute of it. I just don’t like ignorance.”

In addition to Memphis and Keely, 17, Jason has two more kids — Kendyl, 12, and Navy Rome, 1. He welcomed the two oldest with ex-wife Jessica Aldean. Meanwhile, he shares Memphis and Navy with wife Brittany Kerr.

Jason was married to Jessica from 2001 to 2013. The former flames broke up after he was involved in a cheating scandal with his current wife in 2012. However, he has no regrets.

“I think we both probably hated the way it started. But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change the outcome of it at all,” Jason said on the “Velvet’s Edge” podcast in 2019.