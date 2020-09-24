There she is! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed her first sonogram to fans on Wednesday, September 23.

The Bravo star, 30, shared the special image to her Instagram Stories on her new baby-centric Instagram account, @givethemlalababy. One day prior, Lala seemingly revealed her due date on the new profile. “Entering the world April 2021,” read the post the Utah native also shared on her personal Instagram Stories. The only other grid post on the account reads, “Coming soon.”

Whether it’s a baby clothing line or just an account for her daughter using a cute play on her cosmetics brand Give Them Lala Beauty, it’s obvious the mama-to-be is fully leaning into the new chapter in her life.

The Pump Rules cast member and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, first announced their pregnancy on the September 2 episode of the couple’s “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I am pregnant,” Lala gushed alongside her future husband. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

She went on to add it was the “best gift” she could’ve hoped to receive for her milestone 30th and she couldn’t “think of any other way to celebrate.”

The parents-to-be hosted a super cool gender reveal with their closest friends and family on September 19. They sent a skydiver down to an undisclosed patch of land in California and found out they were having a baby girl when the daredevil deployed their parachute, which was pink.

“I’m in love with you already and I can’t wait to be your mama,” the reality star revealed on Instagram after the skydiver landed. She wrote the heartfelt message over a photo of a sign that read “Give Them a Girl … With Lala and Randall,” clearly an homage to her popular podcast with the film producer.

Lala and Rand were set to be married in April — however, the coronavirus pandemic left them with no choice but to postpone their nuptials. While appearing at BravoCon, the former SUR employee exclusively told Life & Style her wedding would be “a full-on production.”

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends,” Lala raved about her A-list guest list in November 2019. “Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”

One thing is for sure: Whenever these two finally get to tie the knot, they’ll have their sweet daughter at their side.