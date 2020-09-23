Baby bliss! Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed she is having a baby girl with fiancé Randall Emmett — but when? It seems the reality TV starlet, 30, will give birth to her first child anywhere from early February to late March 2021, based on her September 19 gender reveal.

Expectant moms and dads typically find out the sex of their babies via ultrasound as early as 14 weeks into their pregnancy and as late as 20 weeks. Considering those timeframes, the Utah native and her film producer hubby, 49, will almost surely welcome their daughter in late winter or early spring.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Speaking of the actress’ due date, she seemingly revealed a new baby-centric business venture on Tuesday, September 22 — one that almost coincides with the estimated arrival time for her bundle of joy. “Entering the world April 2021,” Lala shared on her Instagram Stories from an account called @givethemlalababy. The only other post on the account reads, “Coming soon.”

The Bravo star’s makeup brand shares a similar name — Give Them Lala Beauty — so could she be expanding her entrepreneurial prowess to baby clothes, toys or accessories? It seems we’ll have to wait and see. However, most fans in the comments sections of the posts were congratulating the starlet on her pregnancy, not expanding her business portfolio.

Lala and Rand revealed their pregnancy during the September 2 episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I am pregnant,” the Pump Rules cast member gushed alongside her hubby-to-be. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing … I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The happy couple — who got engaged in September 2018 — were set to tie the knot in April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their dream wedding had to be postponed. In November 2019, Lala exclusively revealed to Life & Style she was planning nuptials that would be a “full-on production.”

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends,” she raved about her impressive guest list during BravoCon. “Yes. Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”