Parent problems! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent dished about her postpartum sex life with fiancé Randall Emmett during an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, June 9.

“It’s different!” the 30-year-old said of the couple’s sessions following the birth of their daughter, Ocean, in March. “I feel weird doing it with this face sleeping next to us …” She answered the question alongside a snapshot of her little girl giggling.

Lala Kent/Instagram

Sex changed for the Utah native and the film producer, 49, during Lala’s pregnancy as well. “We only did it twice,” the actress explained about the final weeks before her baby girl’s arrival. “I was put on bed rest a few times, then her head was RIGHT THERE. We both had no interest.”

Lala and Rand revealed they were expecting their first child in September 2020 during an episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. Weeks later, the pair discovered they were having a girl after an exciting gender reveal party alongside family, friends and their Pump Rules costars.

In May, the Spree star opened up about becoming a mother during an exclusive interview with Life & Style — and she wasn’t shy about discussing elements of parenthood that make new moms and dads emotionally conflicted. “I think the most difficult part is when your baby is screaming and you’ve been taught all of the reasons why the baby could be screaming,” she explained. “You go through, ‘OK, I fed her. I’ve changed her. I’ve swaddled her. She’s still screaming. What could it be?’ That’s the hardest part.”

Despite the difficulties that come with parenting a newborn, Lala and her future husband hope to expand their brood in the future.

“I know now I, for sure, want another baby. I don’t need to have a baby immediately because I’m just so obsessed with Ocean and I want to soak up every second, but yes, baby No. 2 is something that I want,” the new mom gushed to Life & Style. “But, well, what I want is what I get, because I’m a persistent little thing. You know, so I’ve gotta butter Randall up a little bit, but I think I can do that. I think I’m good at that.”