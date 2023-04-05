Are wedding bells in their future? As the aftermath of Scandoval continues, rumors started swirling that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were engaged.

Fan speculation started after a fan account shared a since-deleted post that the Vanderpump Rules stars had gotten engaged. The unverified social media post was shared on April 1, with some Bravo viewers wondering if it was an April Fools’ Day prank amid the drama.

“TOM AND RAQUEL GOT ENGAGED???????????? omfg” one fan questioned via Twitter at the time.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Engaged?

A rep for Raquel told Life & Style in a statement they can “confirm it was someone’s April Fools’ [joke] — it is [not] true.”

What Happened Between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss?

Life & Style confirmed on March 3, that Tom and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix (his now ex) had broken up after nine years together when it was revealed that he had been involved in a months-long affair with Raquel. “The rumor is true,” a source confirmed to Life & Style at the time. “They, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.”

Shutterstock (3)

Both Tom and Raquel have released statements about the ongoing scandal. After the musician and restauranteur’s initial statement received major backlash from fans, Tom took to social media and addressed Ariana directly.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he wrote on March8, in part. “My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Ariana, for her part, broke her silence about the affair on March 16.

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels,” she wrote at the time. I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Dating?

Raquel offered an update on her relationship with the TomTom co-owner. The former pageant queen revealed that she and Tom are “taking a break for now,” while speaking with TMZ on March 22.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” she added. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything.”