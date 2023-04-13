Unfiltered! Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy hasn’t held back on his thoughts on Scandoval, especially when it comes to ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. This time, the DJ shaded the SUR hostess, claiming that she’s “young and free and spreading her legs” after her secret affair with Tom Sandoval went very public.

James, who split from Raquel in December 2021, made the X-rated Instagram comment after Us Weekly posted that Ariana Madix admitted she thought she was “living in some sort of rom-com” during the Wednesday, April 12, episode of the hit Bravo show, which was filmed before the affair news broke.

“HAHAHA! Raquel loves to confide in Ariana … About lots of life’s lessons,” James, 31, wrote in the since-deleted comment.

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor made the comment about Raquel, 28, after she gushed over her makeup session with Tom Schwartz in the most recent episode. While implying that the beauty pageant girl lives in a fairytale, Ariana, 37, noted she feels Raquel is “the only one in it.”

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Although viewers are watching Raquel and Schwartz engage in PDA-packed behavior on the show, the Sonoma State University alumna was having an affair with the other Tom for seven months while he was still dating Ariana, whom he shares a home with.

After learning about the Tom and The Most Extras front man’s infidelity, Ariana threw in the towel on their romance ​on March 3 after nine years together, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

Even though the former couple didn’t immediately break their silence on their breakup, their Vanderpump Rules costars were quick to publicly react to the shocking news online. In fact, James was the first cast member to react to the affair.

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” the U.K. native wrote via Instagram on March 3 alongside a now-deleted screenshot of a news story regarding the affair.

As for Sandoval, 39, and Raquel, the TomTom ​co-owner broke his silence via Instagram on March 4, asking VPR fans to “direct their anger toward him” and not his restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Raquel issued her apology four days later.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote at the time. “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

It is unclear what Sandoval and Raquel’s relationship stands today; however, she was spotted leaving his Los Angeles home on March 30.