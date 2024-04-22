Lisa Vanderpump Was 'Sorry to See' Jax and Brittany Split

Lisa Vanderpump has seen an endless amount of Vanderpump Rules couples call it quits over the years and she exclusively told Life & Style that she is “sorry to see” Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright separate.

“I mean, you know, it’s common divorce nowadays. And if you’d look at potentially two young reality stars probably have less of a chance of it being successful than most people,” Lisa, 63, told Life & Style during the grand opening of her Lake Tahoe restaurant concept, Wolf by Vanderpump. “But when you have a baby and I think she really wanted that kind of, you know, relationship.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted that she doesn’t know what went wrong in The Valley stars’ relationship, but she “would imagine Jax hasn’t been perfect.”

“I’ve been married for 42 years [with husband Ken Todd]. I have a lot of that. I think marriage is push and pull,” Lisa explained. “You know it’s about having a sense of humor. It’s about forgiveness. It’s about getting it wrong sometimes.”

Fans watched Jax, 44, begin dating the Kentucky native during season 5 of Vanderpump Rules. Though their relationship moved rather quickly, Jax and Brittany, 35, faced major issues before they decided to spend a lifetime together.

In between filming seasons 5 and 6, Jax was sleeping with former costar Faith Stowers. An NSFW recording of Jax and Faith, 35, circulated around the then-tight-knit VPR cast and the audio made its way toward Brittany during her and Jax’s chilly housewarming party.

It took the Bravo stars a while to get over the infidelity, but they eventually mended their relationship and Jax proposed in June 2018. Not only did viewers see the former SUR bartender get down on one knee, but they also watched their fairytale wedding the following year.

Denise Truscello

The pair, who share son Cruz, announced their separation amid split rumors in February, after filming for The Valley season 1 wrapped.

“We filmed The Valley months ago — months and months and months ago. And we’re super excited for this to come out and there’s been so many changes that has happened in so every single couple’s lives — every single couple on the show,” Brittany said during an episode of their joint podcast “When Reality Hits.” “I just want to make that very clear: no publicity stunts here.”

Brittany appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 3, and reiterated that cheating wasn’t the reason behind their split.

“Not that I’m aware of, I really don’t think so,” she told Andy. “We just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted and I noticed everything wrong,” the reality star explained. “He kind of woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen [Doute] the night before and kind of, like, made up a story in his own head and started a fight over something that never happened.”