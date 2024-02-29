On February 29, 2024, Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation after four years of marriage.

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Brittany said on their “When Reality Hits” podcast.

Brittany and Jax tied the knot in 2019 after four years of dating, although they briefly split in 2017 when it was revealed that Jax cheated with former VPR costar Faith Stowers. Brittany and Faith aren’t the only VPR alums in Jax’s dating history, either — he’s been linked to a handful of others through the years.