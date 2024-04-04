Brittany Cartwright Reveals Why She and Jax Taylor Split

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright opened up about her split from Jax Taylor in an appearance on the Wednesday, April 3, episode of Watch What Happens Live, but the mom of one said that infidelity didn’t play a part in their separation.

“Not that I’m aware of, I really don’t think so,” Brittany, 35, replied when host Andy Cohen asked if Jax had been unfaithful during their marriage.

Andy, 55, delved further into the couple’s split and asked if there was a final straw that prompted Brittany’s decision.

“We just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted and I noticed everything wrong,” the reality star explained. “He kind of woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen [Doute] the night before and kind of, like, made up a story in his own head and started a fight over something that never happened.”

Brittany, who shares son Cruz with Jax, 44, also added that coparenting with him had “been fine.”

“Jax is a great father. I will give him that. So, like, that’s our main priority no matter what,” the Kentucky native added.

Brittany and Jax shocked fans when they announced their separation on their podcast, “When Reality Hits,” just weeks before their new series The Valley was set to premiere on Bravo.

Casey Durkin/Bravo

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” Brittany said during the February 29 episode of their podcast. “On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

The couple met in 2015, while Jax was in between filming seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules. However, they developed a connection and Brittany moved to Los Angeles, California, to be with Jax during VPR season 4.

It wasn’t long before there was trouble in paradise, when it was revealed that Jax had cheated on Brittany with his coworker, Faith Stowers. They were able to work through the rocky moment in their relationship and Jax proposed in 2018, less than a year after the cheating scandal with Faith, 35, broke. They tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in Lexington, Kentucky, in June 2019.