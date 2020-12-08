Power duo! As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s firstborn child, North West has a very special bond with her mother. Their cutest moments prove the reality kid takes after her mogul mom in many ways.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to North in 2013, and the spunky girl has been making headlines ever since. North has a super unique style, isn’t afraid to give her parents a little attitude and even performed at Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

“She obviously gets that [confidence] from her dad, and it just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything,” Kim said at the time after her daughter took the stage. “That, to me, was just so fun to see. She’s just fearless, and I love that about her. I’m such a proud mom.”

North is famously close to her father. An insider told Life & Style in August the pair are “very alike” in many ways. Even Kim “sees how he and North just have this unique thing between them that’s indescribable,” added the insider. However, the mother-daughter duo shares a major love of style.

“I didn’t think my daughter’s love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon,” Kim dished via Instagram in 2019. “I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things.” The famous kiddo loves rocking cool sweatsuits, dresses, colorful sneakers and more.

There’s no denying North is the leader of her siblings. Although she and brother Saint didn’t get along well when he was born in 2015, the two now love goofing around together.

“My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along,” the mom told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019 following Chicago West’s birth. “Everyone loves each other.”

The family has been spending more time indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Kim joked that North has been taking the lead on family activities. “She’s running the house [during quarantine], or so she thinks she is,” the KKW Beauty founder told Refinery29 in April of her eldest daughter. “I cannot get away from her.”

Jokes aside, it’s clear Kim can’t get enough of North! Keep scrolling to see their cutest moments.