When it comes to Kim Kardashian‘s kids, they all eat pretty healthily. Similar to their mom, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, are all about greens. However, Kim and Kanye West‘s eldest, North West, loves seafood.

“I eat mostly plant-based,” the 39-year-old told a fan on Twitter. This prompted a second follower to ask if the kids eat plant-based as well. Kim replied, “Yes, they do! North is a pescatarian, though.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While the Kardashian-Wests are all about watching what they eat, they still indulge and eat junk food from time to time. When it comes to the KUWTK star and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim is more lenient with what the kids munch on. “Kim is way less strict about the kids’ diet than Kourtney is,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in October 2019. “[Kim and Kourney] used to be complete opposites, and Kourtney’s kids would love being at Aunt Kimmy’s where they could eat pizza and brownies.” We don’t blame them!

Balance is key, though. The KKW Beauty founder began watching what her kids eat the older they’ve gotten. “Kim has gotten a little more strict with their diets because they are in school and she wants them to have more well-rounded meals so they can focus and also not be so hyped up on sugar at school,” the source said.

When the kids are at home, there are a variety of foods they snack on depending on the household. “At Kourtney’s house, it’s no refined sugar,” the insider said. “Seaweed is a common snack you’d see Kourtney’s kids eat! At Kim’s house, it’s more like pizza bites, but at least they’re all homemade snacks.”

Despite their obvious differences in parenting, one thing the sisters agree on is the importance of family time during dinner. “[Kim] also enforces dinner together every night that she’s home and when she’s not home the kids all still eat together,” the source added. “She got that from Kourtney, so in that way they’re similar! Kourtney does that for her kids.” What great mamas they are!