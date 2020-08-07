Family first. Kanye West “is doing everything in his power to keep his bond with his children intact” amid marital woes with wife Kim Kardashian, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Especially North … she’s his firstborn and their connection is undeniably special.”

According to the insider, the “Stronger” artist is “close to all of his children,” but even Kim, 39, “sees how he and North just have this unique thing between them that’s indescribable. They’re very alike.”

On August 5, In Touch reported that 7-year-old North “wants to be” with Kanye while he’s staying at their family ranch in Wyoming. “North knows that mommy and daddy are going through things and shocked Kim by proclaiming [she wants to go live with her dad],” a source told the publication.

Kanye’s relationship with the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been at a standstill since the Grammy winner delivered a controversial speech at a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19.

While speaking to the crowd, Kanye claimed his father, Ray West, wanted his mother, Donda West, to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him. Additionally, the Chicago native admitted he wanted Kim to terminate her pregnancy when the pair first learned they were expecting North in 2012.

In the days following Kanye’s appearance, he went on an explosive Twitter rant. Although the rapper’s messages have since been deleted and Kanye later apologized, he alleged Kim tried to fly Wyoming with a doctor to lock him up “like in the movie Get Out.” On July 22, the KKW Beauty founder broke her silence on Kanye’s behavior and posted a lengthy message on social media about his mental health.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she began. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kim, who also shares kids Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, with Kanye went on to call her husband “brilliant but complicated,” noting that after the painful loss of his mother in 2007, he continues to face “pressure and isolation.”

The Skims founder concluded by thanking those “who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being,” before signing off with “love and gratitude.”