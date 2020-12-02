Kanye and North West’s Cutest Daddy-Daughter Moments Are Too Sweet for Words — So Look at These Photos

There’s no duo quite like Kanye West and his eldest daughter, North West. Over the years, the pair have been spotted flaunting their adorable bond in so many ways — so keep scrolling to see their cutest daddy-daughter moments. Trust us, they will make you say “aww.”

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, gave birth to their first child in June 2013, nearly a year before the rapper and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wed in May 2014. Their little Northie quickly became a superstar in her own right and was photographed on her mama’s hip or in her daddy’s arms by paparazzi all over the globe.

In February 2019, the eldest Kardashian-West kid made history with her first magazine cover at age 5 — and not just for any magazine. The tiny tot had an incredible cover story and spread with WWD, a leading fashion publication.

“Both Kim and Kanye are convinced North’s got star quality flowing through her veins and they want her to capitalize on it right away,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style the month following North’s cover’s debut. “They’ve been drumming it into her with acting lessons, voice coaching and etiquette classes – and it’s really worked wonders for her confidence.”

The source continued, “She wants to be bigger and better than her parents, and with all their money behind her, there’s no reason why she won’t.” Since then, the little girl has appeared in JoJo Siwa‘s YouTube videos and in her mom’s Skims campaigns, so it seems she is destined to entertain.

While helping his oldest child map out her road to stardom, the “No Church in the Wild” artist has made his bond with North a priority, even amid marital struggles with his wife in August 2020. “She’s his firstborn and their connection is undeniably special,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

The mother of five — Kim also shares son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm with Kanye — “sees how he and North just have this unique thing between them that’s indescribable,” the insider gushed at the time. “They’re very alike.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kanye and North’s sweetest daddy-daughter moments over the years!