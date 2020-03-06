Playtime is the best time! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to show off several sweet videos of her kids Chicago, Saint and Psalm playing in big sister North West‘s cardboard “airplane” on March 6. Needless to say, it was cute to see the quad of kiddos hanging out together in the 6-year-old’s inventive contraption.

“What is this I see in the kitchen?” the 39-year-old mused on camera as she showed off the set-up made by her children. “I hear some noises in here …” When she opened the makeshift door, Chi, 2, and Sainty, 4, appeared! “Oh! Who are these guys?” she gushed. “You’re having some snacks?”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian Instagram

Between the young ones wanting their mama to close the door (typical kid behavior) and the eldest child calling the shots, it seemed like a little bit of an exciting, yet chaotic morning. “Northie, you woke him up? And this is your spot, Psalmy?” the proud mama asked as Nori set her youngest brother, 9 months, down into a styrofoam box in the back of ~the plane~.

“So I have two in here, one here and this is North’s spot,” Kim continued as she showed off North’s place in the front of the pseudo-aircraft. “What is this, an airplane, you said? Show me that other invention you made.” Kanye West‘s daughter called said invention the “honker” but, unfortunately, we didn’t get to see it this time around.

It’s great to see this adorable foursome getting along so well. After all, you might remember that North and Saint weren’t each other’s biggest fans for a while there, until the KUWTK star revealed they “get along now” in a cute Instagram post from January.

At the end of the day, though, the starlet is happy with her cute little brood. “I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” Kim told Laura Wasser on her “All’s Fair” podcast in early February. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”