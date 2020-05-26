Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Best friend goals! Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her son Saint West and her nephew Reign Disick, and it’s obvious the pair of cousins are super close.

“Omg I can’t with these two,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned the photo shared on Monday, May 25, via Twitter and Instagram. In the snap, Saint and Reign are lying down beside each other.

Reign and Saint, who are nearly a year apart, share a pretty close bond. When Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2019, they brought six out of the 10 Kar-Jenner kids with them, including Reign and Saint. Fans got to see a glimpse of their sweet relationship during the episode. “This human is adorable and he’s fire,” Reign said about his cousin during the interview.

Just like Reign and Saint, the other Kar-Jenner kids share a special connection — especially Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Chicago West. “Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago, she just lights up,” a source told Life & Style. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins, and Kylie [Jenner] just loves that they have each other. The family likes to joke and calls them a much sweeter, mini version of Kim, Khloé [Kardashian] and Kourtney.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It’s been a while since the cousins reunited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, they stay connected thanks to technology. “Khloé was worried that True would be upset not seeing her cousins and aunties in person, but she’s adjusted to Zoom and FaceTime,” a second source revealed to Life & Style.

There’s a big possibility the Kar-Jenner family may be growing. During the April 23 episode of KUWTK, Khloé was in the process of freezing her eggs and revealed she’s considering ex Tristan Thompson to be the sperm donor for baby No. 2.

Though the pair broke up in February 2019 after he was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods, they’ve been getting along well. So much so, that Tristan said he’s “down” for whatever makes Khloé “comfortable.”

It looks like the kids may get a new playmate some day!