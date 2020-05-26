A tight bond. Khloé Kardashian gave Scott Disick the sweetest shout-out for his 37th birthday. “Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me,” the Good American founder, 35, began her sentimental Instagram post on Tuesday, May 26.

“Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic,” Khloé continued. “You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live. Forever family! I love you.”

KoKo and Scott have formed a very special friendship over the years. On top of often being the comedic relief on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the pair are always looking out for each other.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“Scott’s extremely protective over Khloé,” a source previously told Life & Style, adding that the Talentless founder “doesn’t want to see her get hurt again” following ex Tristan Thompson’s many indiscretions.

The professional athlete, 29, cheated on KoKo while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson, and later, hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

According to the insider, Scott “knows how to spot the red flags” because he was once “a womanizer himself.” The Flip It Like Disick producer was allegedly unfaithful to Kourtney Kardashian multiple times during their tenure as a couple.

“Scott would love Khloé to meet Mr. Right, and thinks she deserves to find happiness,” the source assured. “He’s even suggested setting her up with one of his friends. She’s open to suggestions, but most of them aren’t really her type.”

Since ending her romantic relationship with Tristan, the coparents are doing their best to raise daughter True, 2, and are even quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, during an April episode of KUWTK, Scott suggested the former flames are getting physical again. “Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” he inquired during a video call with KoKo, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. “Oh, 100 percent.” Kris, 64, quipped. “That’s what I said, but she says no,” Scott replied.

No matter what’s going on in Khloé’s love life (or ahem, her bedroom), we know she and Scott will always support each other.

