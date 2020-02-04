Baby No. 2? Kylie Jenner admitted that she feels “pressure” to give her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, a sibling. Surprisingly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s famous family isn’t the one pressing her to get pregnant.

“My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi,” the 22-year-old confessed to Harpers Bazaar in an interview published on February 4. “I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

Kylie and Travis, 27, split back in fall 2019 but remain extremely friendly coparents to their 2-year-old daughter. “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends,” the makeup mogul gushed over the “Sicko Mode” rapper. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

While the reality babe can take note from her parents on some experiences, there are others that are completely new. Raising Stormi in the spotlight and the “negativity that comes with the internet” has proven to be a challenge, but Ky is leaning into it.

“I’m just trying my best,” the mogul explained. “Even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Luckily, she has plenty of support — and a slew of family members who know exactly what she’s going through. “I think it’s a rare situation when your entire family is in the same position as you. I think that has a lot to do with why we are still us,” the lip kit queen said. She added that their unique situation keeps them all “grounded.”

“Kim or Khloé or Kendall can’t just start acting different one day. We all keep each other in check and support each other,” Kylie added. “I have their support, and I can always run to my mom or my dad or my sisters, and they all know what we’re going through.”

