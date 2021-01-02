Skiing, snowboarding — whatever strikes your fancy! Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, were spotted cheering on Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, as the pair hit the slopes during the group’s trip to Aspen for New Year’s.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and her mama, 65, were rocking all-black snow gear and puffer jackets as they watched the talent manager, 40, and little Storm, 2, take on the snow. Plus, Kylie even donned a Dior helmet for the excursion. Corey was spotted in an all-white snowsuit while the toddler rocked a light pink jacket with matching snow pants. She even had an adorable neon green helmet with matching goggles.

This is hardly the first time Stormi has been spotted hitting the slopes with her mama. In fact, the Kardashian-Jenner kid was photographed owning the snowboarding game during her “first snow trip” in December 2019.

It seems the makeup mogul — along with her daughter, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend — is keeping the holiday spirit alive with this snowy getaway. On December 25, Kylie shared photos of her daughter’s most lavish Christmas present, a life-size Cinderella carriage gifted to her by dad Travis Scott, along with five Disney princess dresses for playtime. Talk about a doting dad!

One day later, the Kylie Skin founder shared a Christmas decorations tour YouTube video with her only child, and the reality TV star revealed how deep her holiday family traditions run while flaunting her immaculate trees and home decor.

“This is our tree! All of these ornaments are Christopher Radko. My mom had a set of these [when I was] growing up,” the businesswoman explained on her channel. “Every year we had the same tree — we had a green tree with all of these ornaments on here.”

The Life of Kylie alum also noted her mother has helped her pass on a lot of the customs and decorations she remembers from her childhood. “My mom keeps everything,” Kylie gushed. “These are the elves I’ve had since I was born. I want Stormi to grow up with everything I grew up with.”