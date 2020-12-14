What a year! The Kardashian and Jenner kids, including Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Reign Disick, Saint West, Dream Kardashian and more have continued to melt our hearts with adorable moments during the past 365 days.

Of course, 2020 has been a year like no other. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians children have been spending more time at home while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and their parents have been keeping them busy in interesting ways.

“[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” Kylie Jenner divulged on her Instagram Story in March. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.” The makeup mogul has shown fans how she’s styled Stormi’s hair, all the movies they’ve been watching and the treats they’ve been baking together.

Kim Kardashian said she, husband Kanye West, and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, have been doing the same type of activities. “Some fun things to do while at home during self-quarantine: Practice doing hair [and] makeup, bake with your children (cookie decorating is the best with my kids!), looking at apps, trying new fun things, board games and spring cleaning,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

With so much time at home, the kids are bound to get into a little trouble. Back in March, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest child, Mason Disick, shocked fans when he said Kylie and her on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott weren’t back together while going live without his parents’ knowledge on Instagram.

“I did delete [Mason’s Instagram] because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t … he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit,” Kourtney explained on social media at the time. “The thing that really worries me with kids is just comments, people can be so mean.” His TikTok account was also deleted. The mom-of-three noted that Mason does not have his own iPhone, but he does have an iPod and a computer he uses regularly for school.

An insider told In Touch at the time the preteen learned “his lesson” after spilling details about the famous brood. “Mason didn’t know any better, but he broke one of the Kardashian’s golden rules — what happens in the family, stays in the family,” explained the insider.

