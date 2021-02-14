The Kardashian-Jenner Ladies Are Feeling the Love on Valentine’s Day 2021 — See How They’re Celebrating

They’re feeling the love! The Kardashian-Jenner ladies are celebrating Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14, with their loved ones and children amid the coronavirus pandemic — and it looks as though they’re having a blast even while social distancing.

This time last year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars — including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — were enjoying the holiday in bigger and bolder ways, as the state of California hadn’t gone into lockdown yet. Kylie Jenner hosted pals Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer for a drink and draw party on the loved-up holiday. At the little soiree, the 23-year-old pretended to date Cooper, a Trolls doll that may have belonged to daughter Stormi Webster.

In actuality, the makeup mogul was rekindling her romance with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott at the time. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in February 2020. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

As for older sister Kim Kardashian, she was whisked off to a surprise getaway with husband Kanye West this time last year. “Little slice of Heaven for Valentine’s Day,” she gushed over a snapshot of the couple’s infinity pool and ocean view on her Instagram Stories at the time.

This year, however, the KKW Beauty founder is grappling with the end of her marriage. Kim is “really trying to keep the peace” with the Yeezy founder, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January 2021. The E! personality hopes to “remain on amicable terms” for the “sake of the kids.” The Skims founder and the Yeezus artist share four children: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 21-month-old son Psalm.

“Kanye is a good father, and Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives,” the source added. “She’s hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible.”

