He’s one of the crew! Kylie Jenner hosted an adorable drink and draw Valentine’s Day party for her friends on February 14 — and believe it or not, her new ~man~, her Cooper doll from Trolls, made an appearance at the loved-up soiree. Talk about too cute.

The 22-year-old documented the entire party on her Instagram Stories, including Cooper and the progress he made on his initially blank mini-canvas. Eventually, he finished his artwork and the makeup mogul was impressed. “OMG he killed it,” she wrote over a photo of the doll standing next to his masterpiece.

Ky also showed off food and holiday-centric desserts, as well as the sweet and sentimental place settings she designed for each friend — like Yris Palmer, Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. On top of a pink plate lay an embroidered napkin with each girl’s name, a rose, a plastic teddy bear filled with candy and a cute note stating why she loves them. Cue the tears!

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the starlet has let her ~boyfriend~ infiltrate her inner circle. She first posted about hanging out the with animated character back in late December, when she shared snaps of the doll in bed with her one night. A week later, she and Stassie, 22, documented a night out with the doll.

Needless to say, it’s no surprise to see the KUWTK star feeling the love this holiday. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that she and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, are trying their hand at romance once again, just four months after their split.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” the source claimed. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Good thing she’s got her girlfriends on days like these! Scroll through the gallery to see Kylie’s man, Cooper, and more from her Valentine’s Day drink and draw party.