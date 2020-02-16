Romantic getaway, indeed! Kim Kardashian shared the most dreamy photo from an intimate and quiet “#SurpriseTrip” for Valentine’s Day with husband Kanye West on February 15. Needless to say, we’re incredibly jealous of the KUWTK star’s no-kids-allowed, loved-up escape.

“Little slice of Heaven for Valentine’s Day,” the 39-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories over a photo of her legs lounging on a bed next to a corner infinity pool featuring her hubby, 42, sitting on the edge with his feet in the water. The sun seemed to be close to setting and the entire image just looked totally serene.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see this lovely couple enjoying each other’s company for the holiday. In fact, an eyewitness told Life & Style exclusively that the rapper “had his hands around” his wife’s waist “all night” long during an Oscars afterparty on February 9, just days prior to the getaway.

“Kim and Kanye were very cute at the Vanity Fair party,” the onlooker gushed exclusively. “It looked like they were enjoying being out on a date night!”

The Chicago native is all about his marriage to the KKW Beauty founder. “It’s more than cool,” he told James Corden of his marriage during an episode of Carpool Karaoke. “It’s more than cool as hell or something, it’s heavenly, it’s great, it’s magnificent.”

He once called his relationship with Kim the “greatest” connection he had. “I have five years of marriage under my belt,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “What I learned from five years of marriage is, it is the greatest bond, it is a God bond to be able to have someone that you can call on, someone you can call out, someone that can call on you and call you out. Equally yoked. Someone to complain to and someone to grow with as we grow and raise our children.”

Clearly, Kanye has fully adapted to the family man role — he’s even a big fan of his kids’ favorite animated movies, like Frozen 2. “He’s seen it in the theater, like, five times,” another insider told LS exclusively. “He goes to the movies alone … without his kids!”

Hope you two had a lovely (and quiet) holiday!