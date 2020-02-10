Kimye forever! On Sunday, February 9, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, stepped out at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty looking more in love than ever. The A-list duo, who rarely attends such mainstream events together, dazzled in their respective outfits.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wore a breathtaking Alexander McQueen dress designed in 2003. According to Kim’s Instagram, it’s called the “Oyster Gown,” which is certainly a befitting name. As for the “I Love It” rapper, 42, Kanye wore an Alfred Dunhill leather jacket and matching pants. He also paired the look with several gold chains.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the beautiful pair had nothing but high praise on social media. “OMG! The iconic McQueen Oyster dress from his 2003 collection. You look flawless!!!!” one user gushed. “You both look so amazing!” added another. “Fashion goals, couple goals, all the goals!” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Modern royalty.”

In addition to being the ultimate power couple, Kim and Kanye truly share a very special bond. “The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun,” the KKW Beauty mogul told The Cut in a November 2019 interview. “And it’s OK to not understand each other. It’s OK to not have the same exact feelings all the time.

After six years of marriage, Kim and Kanye definitely know a thing or two about making it work. “It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what’s the lesson from that?” Kim continued. “And giving each other space and time to figure that out.”

Beyond their success as husband and wife, the reality TV personalities are exemplary parents to children North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 11 months. However, it’s safe to say that their family is done growing! “Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won’t. I think … [I’d] go crazy.”

Ummm, six kids would hardly leave room for more date nights! We think four is perfect. Scroll through the gallery below to see Kim and Kanye at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.