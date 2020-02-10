Too hot! Kanye West “had his hands around” wife Kim Kardashian‘s waist “all night” long during an Oscars afterparty on February 9, an eyewitness tells Life & Style exclusively. “Kim and Kanye were very cute at the Vanity Fair party. It looked like they were enjoying being out on a date night!” says the insider.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, revealed during the event that her hubby, 42, “dressed her and bought her the Alexander McQueen gown,” which stole the show on the red carpet. “She was gushing over how much she loves it!” adds the eyewitness. The nude-colored dress accentuated the KKW Beauty founder’s snatched waist.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim was definitely feeling herself for the big night. “I literally have to lay down in the car, like I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something. But it’s worth it. McQueen,” she said about her couture ensemble on her Instagram Story. Kanye stood by Kim’s side in a leather suit, tan boots and sunglasses. The thick gold chain was actually a Christmas gift from Kim, she noted on social media, and it completed his edgy look perfectly.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The A-list pair has been married for over five years, and their relationship seems rock solid. One of the secrets to their happiness is finding acceptance and compromise, despite the scrutiny they may receive in the public eye. “The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun,” Kim explained to The Cut during an interview in November 2019. “And it’s OK to not understand each other. It’s OK to not have the same exact feelings all the time.”

They share four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — and they know that bumps in the road are bound to occur. Their motto? Just keep swimming. “It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what’s the lesson from that? And giving each other space and time to figure that out,” she added.

Kim and Kanye are couple goals!