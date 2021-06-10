The momager has spoken! Kris Jenner opened up about her feelings on Kourtney Kardashian‘s whirlwind romance with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Isn’t it great?” the 65-year-old told Ryan Seacrest during an appearance on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, on Thursday, June 10. “I know, it’s the best.”

However, when it comes to the photo of a vial of Travis’ blood that was posted to Kourtney’s Instagram Stories on Monday, June 7, the Jenner Communications founder told the host, 46, “Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means.” Kris added that she has “to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on” regarding the mysterious photo that puzzled fans.

Things have gotten really serious between Kris’ eldest daughter, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, since they went public during a romantic getaway to Palm Springs in February — and the Poosh founder’s famous family is convinced that a proposal from Travis is “imminent,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Marriage is almost certain.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source added. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

A separate insider gushed to Life & Style that the musician — who shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — treats Kourtney “like a queen.” The former Aquabats member even “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions over the summer.” So cute!

The pair also have Kourtney’s stunning new $10 million home in Palm Springs to jet off to whenever they want. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” the source added. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.” Over Memorial Day weekend, the happy couple enjoyed some serious R and R at the stunning new property with their kids. Kourt shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick.