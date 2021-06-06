We see you! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted packing on the PDA during a heavy makeout session on the street in Los Angeles this week.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old musician could be seen with his arms wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s waist and both of his hands on her ~assets~. The 42-year-old stood on her tiptoes with her arms around the rocker’s neck as the pair kissed passionately on the sidewalk. They stayed in the tight embrace as they seemingly chatted before breaking apart.

It’s no surprise to see the dynamic duo, who sparked romance rumors in January, engaging in so much PDA lately. Since they made their relationship Instagram official in February, Travis and Kourtney have been spotted cuddling and kissing all around Los Angeles amid many romantic dates.

The Blink-182 star has also gotten three tattoos for the Poosh founder since they began dating. In April, he got Kourtney’s first name tattooed in script on his chest. In May, the former Aquabats member covered an old tattoo for ex-wife Shanna Moakler on his hand with a skull and crossbones — but included a tulip stem, one of Kourt’s favorite flowers. During the same session, he had his lady love tattoo “I Love You” on his arm in her handwriting.

Kourt’s famous family, including mom Kris Jenner, is all about the pair’s hot and heavy connection — and they are even convinced an engagement is “imminent” and marriage is “almost certain,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source revealed. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The happy couple have also flaunted their PDA via social media. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider gushed. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”