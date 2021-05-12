Putting her feelings in ink. Kourtney Kardashian tattooed boyfriend Travis Barker on Wednesday, May 12 — and the new piece was a declaration of love in her own handwriting.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared several photos and a video of herself giving the Blink-182 rocker, 45, a tattoo on his right arm that read “I love you,” along with a close-up photo of the finished product. Travis seemed very pleased with his new piece — he commented, “Woman of many talents,” on the Poosh founder’s post. He also shared the photo of the tattoo to his Instagram Stories and added, “Best tattoo artist.”

This isn’t the first time the drummer has gotten tattooed for his girlfriend, whom he first sparked romance rumors with in January. Travis got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest in early April and she shared a photo of the piece to her Instagram after it was finished.

It also isn’t the first time the happy couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in February, have publicly dropped the L-bomb to one another. “I F—KING LOVE YOU!” the musician gushed over his lady love, with whom he was friends and neighbors years before becoming a couple. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; ABC/Shutterstock

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style, while a second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

In fact, the reality star’s famous family is convinced that an engagement is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain,” a second insider told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”