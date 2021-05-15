Shade on shade! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed that her former flame covered a tattoo dedicated to their relationship with a new skull tattoo he got with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

“To my new found haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on,” the 46-year-old wrote in a comment on an Instagram TV video on Friday, May 14, that detailed her experience getting laser tattoo removal of the Blink-182 rocker’s first name. “That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I’ve been removing for some time.”

Instagram

She captioned the video, “Nurse Jamie uses her newest and most powerful laser to erase the remaining of [the] wrist tattoo!!!” One fan even asked about the former Aquabats member’s portrait of Shanna on his neck. “Next week, it will be Cher …” Shanna said of the tattoo in response. In the clip, she asserted, “Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids!”

The same day, Travis, 45, debuted a new skull tattoo on the top of his hand — with a lone tulip, one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars’ favorite flowers, as one of the crossbones — via his Instagram. The new design covered up the former couple’s initials “ST.” The musician sat for the ink with the Poosh founder, 42, after she took up the tattoo gun and gave him her own “I love you” tattoo, which she debuted via her own Instagram one day prior.

Shutterstock (2); Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Drama aside, the drummer and the former Miss USA’s kids, 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon, think “Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”

Things have really heated up for Travis and Kourtney since they went public with their relationship in February. In fact, the couple’s children are “all for” Kourtney and their dad tying the knot “if that’s what they want,” the source added, noting that the siblings “aren’t bothered by” Travis’ “extreme PDA” with his girlfriend. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it,” the insider explained. The teens are really “content with the way everything is right now,” the source added. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”

The reality star’s famous family is also thrilled about the relationship. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” a second insider said. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”