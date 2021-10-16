The couple that slays together, stays together! Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, held hands while stepping out in coordinating outfits during their weekend getaway in New York City.

Kourtney, 42, wore a black leather mini dress with a chain belt, black knee-high boots and a beige trench coat. She accessorized with a black leather clutch and black sunglasses. Travis, 45, wore a white cut-off graphic tee, white pants and a pair of black Dr. Martens boots. He accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and a silver spike necklace. The couple held hands as they left their hotel room on Friday, October 15.

Kourtney and Travis jetted off for a trip to NYC earlier this week, as the Blink-182 rocker may be making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dropped a hint on Thursday, October 14, when she shared a photo of an SNL backstage pass on her Instagram Story. The “All The Small Things” drummer’s SNL appearance comes one week after Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian poked fun at their PDA-filled romance. On October 9, Kim hosted NBC’s sketch comedy series for the first time and she also starred in several skits, including one titled “The People’s Kourt” where she portrayed Kourtney as the judge in her own courtroom TV series.

SNL‘s Mikey Day played Travis Barker, who loudly planted kisses on Kim’s neck as she sat in his lap while portraying Kourtney. “Travis, Travis, baby, uh, I have to do my show,” Kim’s Kourtney said. “I can’t help it, your honor,” Mikey’s Travis replied. “Oh my God, did you just call me ‘your honor?'” Kim’s Kourtney asked. “Yeah,” Mikey’s Travis said. “Babe, you’re so epic,” Kim’s Kourtney responded. “Oh, you’re so punk,” Mikey’s Travis said. “Oh, will you drum ‘All The Small Things’ on my ass when we get home?” Kim’s Kourtney said. “Hands or sticks?” Mikey’s Travis asked. “Both, baby,” Kim’s Kourtney said.

Despite parodying Kourtney and Travis’ sexually-charged relationship, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family approve of their red-hot romance. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider continued. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Kourtney and Travis show off sweet PDA in NYC!